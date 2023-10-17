LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of the 29-year-old Nicco Reyes, who was killed in a shooting on Sunday, created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral and burial expenses.

Reyes died after a shooting in the 2600 block of 2nd Street. Lubbock Police said officers were called to the area for a civil disturbance and found Reyes with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Reyes’ sister, Ytalia Borunda, told EverythingLubbock.com that her brother was a “beautiful soul” who loved his family. According to his sister, Reyes was a tattoo artist, Christian rapper and barber. However, his most important job was being a single father to his 9-year-old son.

Borunda said Reyes’s son is “taking it day-by-day” because the reality of his passing hasn’t set in for him or Reyes’s family.

According to Borunda, “the world is not the same” without her brother. Reyes was known to have a “big heart” and had the ability to “turn anyone’s frown upside down.”

Borunda told EverythingLubbock.com that the last time she saw her brother was in San Antonio two weeks prior to the shooting. Borunda said she and her children didn’t want him to go back to Lubbock, and Reyes “promised he would be back.”

Lubbock Police said the shooting was an “isolated incident,” and there was no danger to the public.

If you would like to donate to Nicco Reyes’ GoFundMe, click here.