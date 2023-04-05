LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock artist, Jada Taylor, established an open paint studio called PaintTme.

Taylor has been an artist ever since she was a young girl. She earned a degree in art, and taught art for about 5 years.

Taylor said she decided to open her business because she wanted to encourage people to create and “have fun with art without the restrictions.”

Her passion for art was why she wanted to open a paint studio for the community.

Courtesy of PaintTme

She told EverythingLubbock establishing an open studio for customers to paint will give the creative space a more relaxed environment, said Taylor.

PaintTme is also a family friendly paint studio.

“I wanted to make it affordable and be a space that is inexpensive to families,” said Taylor.

According to Taylor, she will also offer pre-sketched canvases to purchase drawn by her.

The grand opening was scheduled for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for those who are interested.

The official store hours would be Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jada told EverythingLubbock.com that she will offer her students and their families a discount when they come to the studio to paint.