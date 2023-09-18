LUBBOCK, Texas– The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is set to hold the 20th annual Flatlands Film Festival in Lubbock starting Thursday.

The film festival was set to take place from Thursday to Saturday, according to LHUCA’s official website. Day passes cost $5 or $10 depending on the day, festival passes cost $15, and student passes cost $10.

According to LHUCA’s official website, the festival “will celebrate filmmaking excellence with feature films, short films, and special filmmaker panels.”

The festival will be held in the LHUCA Firehouse Theater at 511 Avenue K.

