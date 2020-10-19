Lubbock Fire Chief say city fire trucks did not participate in Trump rally

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson on Monday said his department did not participate in the pro-Trump rally in Lubbock on Sunday.

An estimated 5,000 vehicles circled Loop 289 on Sunday evening — many of which were decorated with Trump flags and/or Texas flags. Video and images from the scene depicted used fire trucks.

The following is a statement from LFR.

Lubbock Fire Chief Responds to Fire Apparatus at Weekend Trump Rally

“The City of Lubbock has received several inquiries regarding the multiple fire apparatus that participated in yesterday’s “Trump Train” parade. No Lubbock Fire Rescue vehicles or on-duty personnel were part of the event. Lubbock Fire Rescue does not participate in political rallies or other events of a partisan nature, and LFR firefighters are prohibited from taking part in political campaigns while in uniform or on-duty.” – Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson