LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire marshals were investigating a mobile home fire near 19th Street and Alcove Avenue that began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said the fire started in one mobile home, spread to another, and eventually spread to a nearby tree.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com that the first trailer to burn had caught fire the night before, but fire crews were able to put it out quickly. It is unknown if the two incidents were related.

LFR said no injuries were reported.

