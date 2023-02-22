LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was responding to a fire at Park Place Auto at 920 34th Street on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

There were no injuries, according to LFR. Initially, it was unconfirmed whether anyone was inside the building, but EverythingLubbock.com reached out for more information from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LPD said that a business next door reported the building was on fire.

According to LFR, at 8:40 a.m., firefighters arrived to find a single-story commercial structure with an exterior fire against the building on the alley side. A two-story apartment building was also exposed by the flames, LFR said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and fire marshals were investigating the cause and damage.