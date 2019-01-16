Lubbock Fire Department dispatched to Waters Elementary School

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD:

At 12:23 p.m. this afternoon, the Lubbock Fire Department was dispatched to Waters Elementary School in response to a fire alarm notification on the campus. A food item in the cafeteria microwave overheated and began to smoke, setting off the alarm. The campus was evacuated in accordance with the standard response protocol emergency plan.

Emergency vehicles were on hand to assist the campus nurse with several students who were wheezing due to asthma and a few with elevated anxiety. No injuries were reported and no one was transported.

The event lasted around 10 minutes before students returned to their classrooms to continue the school day as planned.

