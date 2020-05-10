Lubbock Fire Heavy Rescue responds to injured bicyclist at Mae Simmons Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Heavy Rescue took an injured bicyclist to the hospital Saturday morning, LFR confirmed to everythinglubbock.com.

The call came in just after 10:15 a.m. at Mae Simmons Park. A bicyclist fell and sustained a traumatic injury on one of the park’s bike trails, according to LFR.

The rescue team carried him to an ambulance using a Stokes Basket, a piece of rescue equipment used to move patients through narrow paths or rough terrain.

As of Saturday evening, LFR is still unsure of the victim’s condition or injuries.