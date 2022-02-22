LUBBOCK, Texas — Someone set fire to a U-Haul truck in early February, and the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office asked for help finding the suspect.

Authorities said the fire happened on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Someone called 911 after seeing a U-Haul truck on fire in the 9600 block of Avenue P, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. Use the player to see video released by LFR.

LFR said a suspect drilled a hole in the truck’s gas tank to steal gasoline. While the gas was draining, the vapors ignited and started a fire under the truck.

The suspect ran before LFR got to the scene.

Flames had spread from the U-Haul truck to two nearby trailers. Crews were able to put the fire out, according to LFR.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

The following is a media release from Lubbock Fire Rescue:

End of release.