Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office continues to enforce capacity limits

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Marshal Alan Martin said his office will continue to enforce Governor Greg Abbott’s 50 percent capacity limits for non-essential businesses.

“I would expect a panic — anybody that is told or informed that you have to cut your business down by so much,” said Martin. “We feel for those people.”

Martin said from late March to early June, his office received over 3,000 complaints about businesses that were following the shut-down guidelines.

“We have a lot of experience going by and knowing what busy looks like and if you don’t do that every day, you don’t know what busy looks like,” said Martin.

Martin said the Fire Marshal’s office now receives about 10 complains week mainly because, according to Martin, most restaurants and bars are in compliance but some establishments refuse to do so.

“When you start having positive cases that are traced back to your location and when you start violating TABC rules, then we’re the least of people’s problems,” said Martin.

To ensure those businesses remain in compliance, Martin’s staff will continue to conduct random inspections on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 30-60 businesses in Lubbock.

“I think we need to listen to this medical community that tells us put on a mask and social distance,” said Martin.

To contact the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office, call (806) 775-2646.