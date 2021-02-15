Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Central Lubbock fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a structure fire that occurred Monday in Central Lubbock.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Salem Avenue after reports of smoke coming from the home, according to LFR Lt. Phillip Grandon.

LFR crews arrived on the scene and entered the home to extinguish the fire.

Grandon said there was no one home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which remained under investigation by FMO.