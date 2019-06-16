Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigating early morning fire outside restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred outside a local restaurant early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of Villa Drive at the Copper Caboose.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, two individuals walking down a back alley discovered the fire.

They notified the manager of the restaurant and the manager of a nearby game room.

LFR said the restaurant manager put out the fire with a fire extinguisher while the game room manager called 911.

The fire was out when LFR crews arrived at the scene.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

The fire was contained to an exterior wall on the northeast side of the building.

LFR said the fire was classified as incendiary and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

