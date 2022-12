LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a Lubbock residence at 4:08 a.m., in the 2200 block of 21st Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews arrived on scene at 4:12 a.m. No injuries were reported and firefighters extinguished the flames quickly.

LFR said later that the home was not damaged, but the garage and a shop on the property were.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.