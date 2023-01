LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to an apartment fire in west Lubbock.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in a little more than an hour. EverythingLubbock.com staff on scene said firefighters were mostly focused on the second story of the building.

Injuries and extent of damage were not yet known.

