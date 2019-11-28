Lubbock Fire Rescue offers tips for busy Thanksgiving holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Thanksgiving season is the busiest time for the fire department.

“Thanksgiving is the leading holiday for fires in the home,” said Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Gary Vaughn.

According to LFR, over the last three years, they have received more than 25 fire calls on Thanksgiving. The numbers come from fires that have occurred inside, outside or in dumpsters.

In 2016, LFR said nine calls were made. There were 13 in 2017, and five in 2018.

“Most of them occur in the kitchen and of course being in the kitchen is because of cooking and the leading cause of those is fires that are unattended cooking,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said there are steps people can take to avoid fires.

“Number one safety tip is that if you’re cooking anything on the stove, is to stay in the kitchen while you’re cooking and not leave,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn also advises not to fry turkeys.

“Because of the amount of oil that you have to use and the temperature you have to heat it to,” Vaugh said.

He adds there are oil-less options for getting the same ‘fried turkey’ taste.

The city is encouraging those who decide to fry their turkeys to recycle their oil. To do so, allow the oil to cool and place it in a sealed container. The oil can then be taken to the Southside Recycling site.

Barrels will be made available to dispose of the oil.

The address for the recycling site is 1631 84th St.