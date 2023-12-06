LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue announced it received the “exceptional achievement” of getting a perfect score on its biannual inspection conducted by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

LFR said the checklist for the inspection has over 300 items, and the perfect score emphasizes LFR’s “unwavering commitment to excellence in fire protection.” The TCFP inspection covers various criteria, including equipment readiness, training protocols, emergency response capabilities and operational efficiency.

Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said, “Receiving a perfect score from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection is a significant milestone for Lubbock Fire Rescue. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our firefighters and staff.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue received recognition for the achievements from Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson.

“We congratulate the men and women of the Department on this achievement and know that Lubbock Fire Rescue is truly a tremendous asset to protect our residents and visitors. Congratulations,” Atkinson said