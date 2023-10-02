LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue reminded the public that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide test of the “Emergency Alert System” and “Wireless Emergency Alerts.”

According to LFR, the tests were scheduled at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wireless test will directed to all consumer cell phones. Depending on the language settings, the message will be displayed in either English or Spanish. The EAS portion will be directed through televisions and radios.

“The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies,” LFR said.

LFR stressed the test was not coming from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue or the City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management.