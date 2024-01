LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at The Gas Light Restaurant near the 5200 block of 57th Street on Tuesday morning.

LFR said the call came in at 6:40 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene smoke was visible from the structure.

LFR said it is still an active incident and Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.