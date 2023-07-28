LUBBOCK, Texas — With triple-digit highs in the forecast for most of the week, Lubbock Fire and Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department are reminding everyone how dangerous a situation can get when a child, pet, or elderly person is in a locked hot car.

Kevin Ivy is the medical battalion chief at Lubbock Fire and Rescue and said they’ve received 27 calls for people locked in cars since May. Although that is about the average number of calls, they receive this time of year, Ivy said it’s still too high.

“It’s alarming because we’ve had 27 of them since May and right now it’s getting hot, we’re in the middle of July, so we got at least two more months of extreme heat,” Ivy said.

Ivy said those who come across a pet or person locked in a hot car, should react immediately by calling 9-1-1 and monitoring their symptoms, and if you have to act fast, do so safely.

“I don’t want to tell somebody, you know, to break a window, but if it comes to that point and you notice it needs to be, then go ahead [do it] the safest way you can,” Ivy said.

Corporal Tony Leal with the Lubbock Police Department said contacting first responders should be step one, but to stay on the line to ensure police respond correctly.

“Stay on the line with that dispatcher until emergency services arrive so that we can get information out to responding officers as quickly as possible,” Leal said.

Ivy recommends “try and pry” every door to find one that could possibly be open and working with other bystanders to ensure help is on the way if you can’t locate the owner of the car.

“Try to open up everything you can and see, you know, even though the side doors may not, you know, the back may open,” Ivy said. “Bang on the window and see if they respond to you. But while you’re doing that, have somebody else call 911, because the faster we get there, the faster we can get them out.”

Ivy said they do carry tools to pop open doors, they may also contact local unlocking service if needed. He said if the person or pet is not in distress, stay with them until help arrives, and let the first responders do what they need.

Leal said leaving your child in a car unattended is a Class C misdemeanor in Texas and can be punishable with a fine from $50 to $500.