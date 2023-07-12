LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to two gas leaks Tuesday. LFR said although they were able to cap those lines and keep residents safe, they’re warning everyone to call before they dig.

Derek Delgado with LFR, said the second gas leak got dangerous fast, with LFR responding to LEL (Lower Explosive Limit) levels that were extremely high.

“We also had an additional call for another gas leak hit by a construction crew. Near 58th and Wausau,” Delgado said. “They noticed that they had a 16% LEL reading from underground, which is a very high level and which is past the threshold of us starting evacuations.”

Delgado said these gas leaks can get dangerous fast, especially if not handled carefully.

“If at the right concentration level, it just needs one single source of ignition to then have a spontaneous combustion,” Delgado said.

Delgado said most of the time, the leaks are caused by people digging where they aren’t supposed to and recommends doing research before anyone starts digging.

“Whether you are a resident or whether you’re a commercial business or a contractor trying to do any sort of digging, you should call 811 and call before you dig,” Delgado said. “That way the gas company can come out and mark all those lines that are underground.”

Delgado also gave tips on what to do if you smell gas in your home.

“If you do smell gas in your home, immediately call 9-1-1, you also want to make sure that if you do smell gas you do not bring any type of source near where you think the gas is coming from,” Delgado. “That could be from starting your car and also cigarettes because all this gas really needs is just one ignition source to combust.”