LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Fire Rescue said about 14 storage units were involved in a structure fire that occurred early Thursday morning near 134th Street and Frankford Avenue.

According to LFR, the call came in just before 4:00 a.m. and when crews arrived it had confirmed the structure fire.

LFR said crews initially started “defensive mode” and declared the fire was “under control” around 5:30 a.m.

At this time LFR said no injuries were reported. The Lubbock Fire Marshal was on its way to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

