LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters are returning home to Lubbock after assisting with wildfire efforts across Texas, according to a press release.

Lubbock Fire Rescue announced August 8 that four firefighters were deployed to Mineral Wells through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS.)

On August 29, LFR said that it was sending another crew to relieve the current crew.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas remains at a level 4 threat, but

the need for LFR’s strike team has ceased.

“We are incredibly proud of these individuals for answering the call to serve communities across

the states,” LFR concluded.