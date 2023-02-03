LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening.

At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T.

LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the fire had spread to the main residence.

The house had 20% damage from heavy smoke. Power lines in the backyard were damaged as well.

No one was hurt, according to LFR. The Red Cross was assisting the 11 adults and 2 children displaced.

No cause was yet determined.