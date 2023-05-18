LUBBOCK, Texas — The “Matt Dawson Act” has officially passed the House of Representatives and Senate, it will now head to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed where it will allow first responders and their families to receive benefits if injured in the line of duty.

The bill, originating here in Lubbock, with help from representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper, following the tragic wreck that killed Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill. Matt Dawson was left disabled from the crash but was denied benefits, sparking the interest in a bill.

Many local first responders showing their support and gratitude for the bill that will now provide them with coverage.

“The speed and the support that this bill made it through committee and to a vote, nothing short of phenomenal,” said Lubbock Fire and Rescue deputy chief, Ron Keinast. “That is a testament to the support that we have in the state of Texas for first responders.”

Joseph Wallace, president of the Professional Firefighters Association, helped Burrows write the bill and was appreciative of the overwhelming support it received from communities and legislative leaders across the state.

“This is huge because it covers all first responders, police, officers, people that work on ambulances, paramedics, and EMTs, and firefighters across the state,” Wallace said. “We’re also very lucky that Charles Perry picked it up and brought it through the Senate side as an accompanying bill and to see it go through the Senate without any hiccups or any questions of unanimous support, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Dawson recently gave his testimony in Austin, discussing how hard this has been on him, and how he wants change.

“It will simplify a lot of things for any other first responders that are injured,” Dawson said. “I just don’t want anybody to have to go through all the trouble that I had to go through.”

Burrows said the absence of benefits for first responders injured in the line of duty was moving, and he knew he had to do something.

“When I learned that benefits were being denied to Matt Dawson, it was disappointing, It was angering,” Burrows said. “I’ve worked with Lubbock Firefighters association and other firefighters and law enforcement to say we need to have some reforms to make sure that if you know one of our first responders does go down on the job, critically injured, that they’re going to get the benefits that they are entitled to and there should not be, you know, loopholes and things and exceptions that these insurance companies are taking advantage of to mistreat, you know, our heroes like Matt Dawson.”

Once the law is signed by Governor Abbott, benefits for first responders and their families should begin September 1.