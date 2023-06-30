LUBBOCK, Texas — Earlier this year the Lubbock Fire Department struggled to attract applicants. However, last Tuesday, June 20, the department had over 1,000 people apply to join their team: a record-breaking number for Lubbock Fire Rescue. Derek Delgado with LFR said he believed this influx is in large part because of changes to the application process.

“Now we will run our own academy just like our partners at Lubbock Police Department do,” said Delgado. “We will send you through the academy, we will send you to all the training that you need in order to get these certifications. We’ll pay you during that whole process, and then you’ll get hired on at the very end.”

Prior to these changes, Delgado said attaining the firefighter and EMT certifications that were required to apply could take months, even years, and cost up to $7,000. Now, plans on how to remove financial and time-commitment related barriers that have been in the works for years are coming to life.

“This whole process completely changed the way our hiring process looked like,’ said Delgado. “It also changed the way our training looked like, especially with our academy. It was in the pipeline for quite some time, so it’s exciting to now see it in action.”

Although the certifications are no longer a requirement for applicants, LFR is still making sure they have the best on their team.

“They’ll first take the civil service exam, and then after that they’ll go to what we call CPAT, which is your candidate physical agile test,” said Delgado. “Those who pass that will then go through the background check, and then go to the final interview with the fire chief to then be the final ones chosen to go through the academy.”

Delgado is optimistic about how this new class will help out LFR and is already looking ahead to recruitment for the next set of applicants taking their civil service test in April of 2024.

“Our new station 20 is coming up and we need to get ready to staff that,” Delgado said. “I think right now we’re in a very exciting stage because our city and our department are going to be growing exponentially.”

For more information on pay, benefits and other things about the position, you can find that here.