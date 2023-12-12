LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was made aware of multiple scam calls posing as LFR, the fire department warned citizens in a press release on Tuesday.

LFR said the scammers were requesting donations from the public for new equipment.

“Lubbock Fire Rescue does not and will never ask the public for any sort of donations or

make phone calls like such,” LFR said.

If you receive a phone call or communication of this nature, LFR said to end the call and report it to the Lubbock Police Department at their non-emergency line at (806) 775-2865.