UPDATE: Lubbock Fire Rescue, Woodrow Fire Department extinguish blaze in Southwest Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a blaze in Southwest Lubbock on Thursday.

Just after 2:00 p.m., LFR responded to reports of a grass fire in the 5500 block of 138th Street, LFR Captain Phillip Grandon said. An LFR fire engine arrived on-scene to a large grass fire threatening a trailer house, Grandon said.

LFR requested extra units, as well as Woodrow VFD to respond.

LFR was able to keep flames from reaching the trailer house, Grandon said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., LFR sent out a tweet saying the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which remained under investigation Thursday.

