Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 27 Saturday morning in far north Lubbock, according to city officials.

A second firefighter was critically injured.

The incident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294).

The deaths of the first responders were announced during a press conference late Saturday morning at the City of Lubbock Emergency Operations Center.

Chief Floyd Mitchell with the Lubbock Police Department said a 27-year-old male officer died at the scene.

Mitchell said the officer had been with LPD for one year.

The two firefighters were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Lubbock firefighters lower the flag to half staff at the City of Lubbock Fire Department Complex on Ursaline Street near MLK Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)

Forgerson said a 39-year-old firefighter died at the hospital.

The second firefighter, a 30-year-old, suffered critical injuries.

Mitchell said emergency crews were working the scene of a single-vehicle rollover just after 8:30 a.m. north of the airport.

A southbound vehicle then crashed into the median several yards south of the first crash.

While both accidents were being worked, another southbound vehicle crossed the median and struck the first responders, Mitchell said.

Snow fell late Friday evening and into Saturday morning in Lubbock, which led to icy roadways.

Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock City Council released a a joint statement early Saturday afternoon:

“Today our City grieves and expresses prayers for the loss of the two First Responders who lost their lives today in the line of duty and to the injured Fire Fighter. This is a tragic event. Our hearts go out to the families and likewise to the brave men and women who serve in Lubbock Fire Rescue and in the Lubbock Police Department. Public service is a high calling, and we are indebted to those who serve and protect our lives and safety each and every day. I ask you to offer your prayers and comforting thoughts in light of today’s tragic events.”

Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson also released the following statement:

“Today is a devastating day for the City of Lubbock, Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue as we mourn the loss of valued heroes and public servants. Our Public Safety employees work day and night to protect us and are often required to place themselves in harm’s way. Today, we lost two of these heroes and a third is critically injured. We grieve with the families and loved ones of the Police Officer and Fire Fighter that were killed in the line of duty today. We also offer our support, assistance and prayers for our injured Fire Fighter, his family and loved ones. Please join us in supporting our police, fire and City families during this trying time.”