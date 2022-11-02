LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 300 kids at Nat Williams Elementary School will be staying warm and cozy this winter season, all thanks to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association.

For ten years, local firefighters have donated brand new coats of all colors and sizes to two local schools that are lower income. This year, the two schools chosen were Williams and Carmona-Harrison Elementary.

It’s all part of “Operation Warm” which is a national non-profit that gives winter coats to kids that need them most. President of LPFFA, Chris Kemp said it all started with late retired Lubbock firefighter, Jay Watson.

Watson had a vision to keep kids warm during the winter. For the first years, firefighters actually paid out of pocket for the coats.

“About eight years ago, I started hosting a charity golf tournament to raise money for the funds. So, it’s grown and grown and grown,” Kemp explained.

This year, they raised around $50,000 for the cause, and they were able to purchase 1,000 coats to donate to the two schools.

One brand new coat goes to each and every student at both elementary schools.

Lubbock ISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo explained, “It’s just priceless to see the children come in. And they get to interact with a firefighter, which, you know, they’re heroes to them.

300 coats were given to the students at Williams Wednesday afternoon, and around 600 coats will be given to the students at Carmona-Harrison Elementary next week.