Lubbock firefighters receiving ‘overwhelming’ support

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue said the amount of letters, gift baskets, and homemade goods received after one of their members was killed and another seriously injured have been ‘overwhelming,’ and they thank every single person who has donated.

“It’s truly been a shock to all our guys, and we are just so humbled by everything the community has done,” said Steve Holland, Division Chief for Lubbock Fire Rescue. “People will just stop by to tell us their hearts are aching with us.”

People such as Vicky Keller, who took it upon herself to ‘adopt’ a fire station to show them support not only these few weeks, but all the time.

“Firefighters, law enforcement, and any first responder to me, means so much,” Keller said. “They are the first to run into a dangerous situation, when the rest of us are running away from it.”

Keller is hoping to start a movement where the community can come together and ‘adopt’ a fire station. She has already adopted one close to her home, but said she could use all the help she can get.

“It’s hard being an army of one,” Keller said. “The more people who get involved, the more successful we can be, and really our guys deserve the love.”

If you would like to help Keller out with her initiative, you can contact her at vicky.keller@outlook.com.