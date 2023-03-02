LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association prepared to put their endurance to the test in a 48-hour marathon called “4 x 4 x 48.” They’re set to run four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours.

Firefighters held the “4x 4 x 48” marathon to raise awareness and money that will go towards the Lubbock Firefighters’ Charitable Foundation to support mental health and cancer prevention resources.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer was the leading cause of death in firefighter.

Patrick Hart said some firefighters train for the run and some just show up and go.

“Some guys are runners, and some aren’t. We actually are offering not just each person do all forty-eight miles. You can row on a concept two rower, you can bike it whether it’s on a stationary bike or an actual rode bike,” Hart said. “I am actually going to be mixing up between running, rowing and rucking.

Austin Ross said this is his first year and he is excited for the challenge it will present.

“I’m looking forward to the mental toughness side of it. Also, the comradery part of it because I am running it with a lot of good guys and a lot of my friends and just kind of sticking it out with some good people and build some bonding,” Ross said.

“Firefighter have had a stigma that they can do this job and hold stuff in and don’t realize that guys hold stuff in and it starts to affect their personal lives, family, their work life some of the choices they make,” Hart said.

“Unfortunately, up there with the police department the fire department nationally has one of the highest suicide rates,” Ross said. “So, we want to keep our guys healthy and help them have good home lives too. We don’t want to bring this home. So that mental health is huge for everybody.”

The marathon kicked off March 3 and ended on March 5th. The firefighters will keep the community updated through social media.

If you would like to make a donation visit their GoFundMe page.