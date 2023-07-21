LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Firefighter’s Association released a statement on the “ongoing failure in addressing 911 dispatch problems” Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, “The safety of our city’s residents and the effectiveness of our emergency response services rely heavily on a well-functioning and fully staffed dispatch system.”

Lubbock firefighters said in the release that they “recently learned of the major inadequacies in the Lubbock Police Department’s 911 dispatch system.”

The release emphasized that countless instances of unanswered 911 calls “jeopardizes the safety of our first responders” and also “compromises our ability to provide timely and life-saving assistance to those in need.”

The Lubbock Firefighter’s Association also said that it can have the “potential to put lives at risk” and the Association is “gravely considered about these issues.”



“We urge our city leadership to address these critical public safety problems immediately, before our citizens or our public servants face irreparable harm,” said the release.