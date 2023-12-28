LUBBOCK, Texas — Driving down Lubbock County streets on the days leading up to New Years Eve, firework stands begin to open up their shutters for one of their biggest seasons of the year. They know people are looking to buy fireworks to ring in the new year.

On Thursday, EverythingLubbock.com visited one of the fireworks stands to see how they felt leading up to the holiday.

According to Mr. W’s Fireworks off of East 4th Street, they really need to see people coming in and out of the shop’s doors this holiday because they use the money they make from the fireworks to fund and run the ministry they’re involved with.

“It’s very important because without the funds there is no ministry,” Laura Bailey, one of the operators at Mr. W’s Fireworks said.

Bailey, who runs the stand alongside her family, said they only have two big chances to get the funds from the fireworks: New Years Eve and The Fourth of July.

“Usually, all your money you’ve made in July is running out and so you get to do the winter season and then it picks back up and helps you continue the whole year,” Bailey said.

However, the New Years holiday is significantly less busy than the Fourth of July holiday for the firework stand.

“We get a fourth of the people in January that we get in July,” Bailey said.

Bailey hopes they can see thousands of people go in and out of their doors, buying fireworks for the New Years holiday.

“We’re able to touch families depending on the funds that come in and so that helps the community,” Bailey said.

The Lubbock Police Department said once people purchase the fireworks, they need to remember that the fireworks are illegal to set off inside of Lubbock city limits. The fines for lighting fireworks in city limits can reach up to $1,000.

LPD said if someone is going to light fireworks outside of city limits, it’s also good to consider nearby neighbors.

“There are individuals in their neighborhoods that could suffer from adverse effects at the discharge of those fireworks in the neighborhood,” Corporal Tony Leal from the Lubbock Police Department said. “Not only people but the animals, too. Dogs and cats that could be potentially negatively affected by the noise.”

LPD is also concerned about safety when it comes to lighting up fireworks.

“We don’t want the citizens property to be damaged or fires to be started or there to be injuries to others,” Leal said.

Bailey said if someone is going to light fireworks, she recommends finding an open space outside of city limits and preferably away from a lot of grass. After all the fireworks are finished, LPD asked people to pick up the debris left behind.