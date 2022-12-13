LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock AeroCare flight paramedic was seriously injured in a car accident on December 2, his loved ones told KLBK News on Monday.

Spencer Henry was on his way to work when the call came in about a crash at 1585 and 62/82, just south of Wolfforth.

Now, on day 11 in the hospital, his wife Michelle said Spencer is recovering from a severe traumatic brain injury in addition to a spinal cord injury.

“Spencer and his family are gonna need all the help they can get. Albeit, financially; the prayers that have been coming in. If people feel compelled to help, they’re gonna need all the help they can get,” said Chase Harrison, Spencer’s friend and coworker at AeroCare.

Spencer also has two kids.

“He seems to take care of his own and that goes for his family, friends, [and] co workers,” Harrison shared. “He’s usually looking out for everybody else before he is himself.”

His loved ones had nothing but great things to say about his service in the community.

“I think a lot of people would probably say that if they were taken care of by Spencer, they would remember it, just for his caring attitude,” Harrison began. “When we’re flying in a helicopter, we get put in tough situations. He excels in those situations and he’s always taking care of his patients first.”

According to Michelle, when asked about his dad’s condition, Spencer’s 9-year-old son Parker has been telling people that his dad is “chillin’ and healing,” which has become the family’s new motto to carry them through this time.

In a statement to KLBK News, Michelle Henry said:

“Our family is so grateful and appreciative for the continued support from our community, friends, and family. Thank you for loving us and being there for us in this time of need. We are so grateful for the excellent care Spencer has continued to receive at UMC. Spencer has a long road to recovery. He has helped so many people not only in his career, business and personal life that it is so rewarding to see that being reciprocated. Thank you all. The Henry’s.” Michelle Henry

AeroCare said there will be several fundraisers in the coming weeks and months, but for now, you can donate directly to Spencer’s family by scanning the QR code below.