LUBBOCK, Texas — The Miracles Christmas Parade announced that representatives of Lubbock first responder organizations, including Matt Dawson's family, were named as its Grand Marshalls for the 18th annual parade.

The parade is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The route is along 34th Street from Avenue Q to Indiana Avenue.

The following is a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade:

One of Lubbock’s largest and most loved Christmas events is Saturday night in central Lubbock, the 18th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade at 6:00pm. The parade theme is “A Twinkle of Hope.” Thousands of spectators are expected, especially to honor and pay tribute to this year’s Grand Marshalls, representatives of all our local first responder organizations.

Representatives of each local agency are Lubbock Police Department Officer Brandon Hamilton with his wife and two children; Emergence Medical Service Nolan Roberts with his wife and two children; Lubbock Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kelly Rowe and his wife; Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Johny Bures with his wife and two kids; and Lubbock Fire Rescue represented by the widow of Firefighter Matt Dawson, Chanda Dawson and her daughter Preslee.

All the Grand Marshalls will ride on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages float, our Grand Marshall Sponsor each year.

Allen Ruff with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages said, ”This year we have the honor and privilege to join forces with the first responders of Lubbock and their families. We especially welcome Matt Dawson’s wife Chanda and their daughter Preslee Dawson. Matt was a well-known hero within the Lubbock Fire Department and an inspiration to many as he gave his community a Twinkle of Hope no matter what obstacles life put in his way.”

Parade organizers are also announcing we will have two Honor Guards heading up the parade. The first is local Cub Scout Pack 593. The second is the all-agency Honor Gurd with representatives from the Lubbock Police Department, Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

We welcome and salute the marching bands from all Lubbock high schools who will assemble and march as one unified band unit during the event.

The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and more than 30 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The lighted parade is free of charge for spectators. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. Parade Chairman is Jason Davis and one of several Wrangler volunteers who produce and host the event.

The parade is a United States Marine Toys For Tots event to gather unwrapped toys for needy children in this area. Spectators are urged to bring unwrapped toys to give to the walking Marines during the parade itself.

Make plans to attend this fun and free event this Saturday, December 9, 2023. Visit the parade website at www.miraclesparade.com for details.