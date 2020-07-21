Lubbock fisherman works on the side to keep Playa Lakes clean

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several local lakes have accumulated piles of trash along their shorelines. Dunbar Lake — part of the Canyon Lake System — is seeing cleaner shores thanks to local fisherman Ryan Carr.

Carr has been going out and cleaning the lakes for a couple of weeks.

“I just bought this Jon Boat about a month ago and when I started fishing I wasn’t catching anything, so I decided I could pick up trash,” he said.

Carr started noticing the trash building up in the cattails and brush where nothing but small boats like his could get too. It mostly consists of “beer cans, coke cans, whiskey bottles, Walmart sacks, styrofoam cups and I even found a few shoes,” according to Carr.

He and another man recently stared a Lubbock Jon Boat Facebook page in order to host events.

“This last weekend we did have an event that was just me and him and it was early on,” Carr said. “We went out here and picked up trash along Dunbar, but now we are hoping once a month or so we can go to different lakes in town and try to pick up some things.”

They are hoping to get the community involved in these monthly occurrences. Carr says even if you don’t have a boat, it is as simple as throwing away any trash you run into on the shoreline.

“There are a lot of places on the shore where if you have a rake or something you can rake it off the shore and pick it up,” he said. “So you don’t have to be in a boat to pick up trash.”