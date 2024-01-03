LUBBOCK, Texas — Chilaquiles Xpress is a Lubbock food truck that serves a fresh, new concept – Chilaquiles in a takeout box.

Chilaquiles, a popular dish in Mexico, “are like an express form of enchiladas,” said David Pando, speaking of behalf of his wife Alondra Pando, owner of the restaurant. He said his wife wanted to do something different, and offer something more unique and home-cooked style to Lubbock.

The pair tried many chilaquiles in Lubbock, but Alondra always felt there was something missing. In order to stand out, Chilaquiles Xpress offers a variety of sauce, protein and toppings all in a chinese takeout box, David said.

Alondra buys her corn tortillas made from scratch from mennonite stores in Seminole, as well as some other ingredients for desserts from Mexico and Andrews. Her salsas are made with green hatch and red chiles from New Mexico.

The food truck sells two sizes of chilaquiles: medium (16 oz) for $7.50 and large (32 oz) for $14.

“I’ve never seen anyone finish a large. It’s big enough for two people,” David said.

Courtesy: Chilaquiles Xpress

Courtesy: Chilaquiles Xpress

Courtesy: Chilaquiles Xpress

Courtesy: Chilaquiles Xpress

Chilaquiles Xpress also sells Asado, a pork meat cooked on a discada, (similar to a wok) and covered in red chile sauce.

“It is a very popular native dish that New Mexicans eat a lot,” David explained. “Lots of them who’ve moved to Lubbock from New Mexico come looking for it.”

David explained how to order from the restaurant. First you pick a sauce, then choose your toppings, next pick a protein and then lastly, select a size.

The business has only been open for two weeks but David said “the Lubbock community has received us very, very well. Everybody is excited.”

Chilaquiles Xpress is working on opening up for breakfast as the dish is traditionally a breakfast food. Until then, you can follow them on Facebook to keep up with current opening times and dates.