Lubbock food truck turns burglary into positive

LUBBOCK, Texas – The owner of Little Blue Trailer, a Lubbock food truck, is wanting to warn other owners about the burglary that happened to him.

On Monday night a young man came up to buy food. He only had $2.00 but Jim Larner, the owner, gave him food anyway. The man left and came back saying he needed help starting his car. When Larner came back all his money was missing.

“There must have been another person, I never saw the person I just saw him,” said Larner.

He said it was not easy for him to come out. This happened to him, but he wants his other food truck friends to be careful because he said he has been targeted a lot.

“I try to stay real aware especially after dark,” said Larner.

He posted to Facebook and got overwhelming support from others. He said he thought about stopping but after taking a day off he decided to reopen again.

“I’ve got well over 2,000 messages I cannot keep up,” said Larner.

Most people who stopped by knew what happened and said they wanted to come by to show their support and tell him how much they appreciate his truck.

“He is the type of person who would help anybody so when that happened it hurt his spirit,” said Drayton Roberts, a loyal customer.

