LUBBOCK, Texas– Several Lubbock food trucks announced in a social media post on Saturday they would be holding an event on Sunday evening to help raise money for the family of Jordan Rosales.

Mia White, the owner of Yaya’s Place, told EverythingLubbock.com the idea came to be after an owner of another truck saw Jordan’s story on the news and asked other trucks if they wanted to help raise money for the Rosales family and everyone agreed.

White said the event would take place at 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 5001 50th. She also said each truck would give a percentage of their earnings to help with Jordan’s funeral.

Jordan Rosales, 12, was shot and killed on Tuesday at a home in 1900 block of 44th Street by 13-year-old.

According to the post, a total of 11 food trucks would be participating in the event and would also be there. White encouraged the public to come to the event so “we can help the family as much as we can.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Perry’s Pizzeria would host a dine and donate event on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. where a portion of the earnings would also go to the Rosales.