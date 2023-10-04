LUBBOCK, Texas — A Frida Kahlo mural that graces downtown Lubbock on the side of Grey Edges Gallery is getting a new look. Kelly Reyna, the owner of the gallery, said she is excited to get to it and can’t get to it fast enough.

In Lubbock’s cultural art district at 1614 Mac Davis Lane, sits the colorful and vibrant “Viva Lubbock” mural that was first painted by Reyna and Sophia Villalobos in May of 2021.

The current mural features Frida Kahlo on a blue background with cacti, flowers and a bee. The concept for the new mural by Graphic Designer Alicia Vasquez Rodriguez includes a sunset sky background, monkey on Kahlo’s shoulder and her little dog to the side.

Reyna said she hoped to have the mural finished by October 21, before the gallery’s Dia De Los Muertos event.

Top: Viva Lubbock mural, as of Oct. 4 (Photo captured by Emilio Garcia)

Bottom: Digital rendition (By Graphic Designer Alicia Vasquez Rodriguez)

GE Gallery will participate in the First Friday Art Trail with the theme “Mythical Art Bazaar”, featuring musical guest Wade Parks.