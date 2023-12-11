LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock burger restaurant Fuddruckers announced in a press release on Monday it was relocating from its original location at 5501 Slide Road to 6616 Milwaukee Avenue in January.

“We are excited about this next chapter for Fuddruckers in Lubbock,” says Mickey Rogers and

Daniel Stanton, Fuddruckers’ franchise owners. We look forward to welcoming both our loyal

customers and new faces to our new location.”

The current location is set to close on Christmas at 3:00 p.m. to prepare for the move. The exact reopening date will released at a later date.