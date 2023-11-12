LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will be honoring local philanthropists at the 29th annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon on Monday at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center.

A press release said these individuals and organizations illustrate exemplary generosity, dedication and compassion to its community. The individuals include:

Nicholas Dragga from Ballet Lubbock – Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Nominated by Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation

● HEB – Outstanding Corporation – Nominated by High Point Village

● Marc McDougal from McDougal Companies – Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Dave Marcinkowski from Madera Residential – Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Lions Club International – Outstanding Foundation – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Jeye Johnson from All Saints High School – Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy – Nominated by All Saints Episcopal School

In addition to our Outstanding Awardees, the Lubbock AFP Chapter also seeks to recognize and celebrate those exhibiting a charitable heart through a Spirit of Philanthropy award. Those awardees include:

● Saskia Allen – Nominated by the South Plains Food Bank

● Juanita Arzola – Nominated by United Supermarkets

● Nicole Campbell – Nominated by the Wallace Theater

● Dr. Harvinder and Mrs. Priya Gill – Nominated by All Saints Episcopal School

● Barbara Gilley – Nominated by Community Foundation of West Texas

● Jessica Gray, MD – Nominated by Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic

● John Lowe – Nominated by Literacy Lubbock

● Mike and Leslie Moss – Nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock

● Stacey Morris-Potter – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Eric Pittman – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Sam Scheef – Nominated by High Point Village

● Matthew Stroud – Nominated by Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic

● Shelly Swann – Nominated by One Voice

● Joel Tankersley – Nominated by High Point Village

● Mark Thompson – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Shannon and Shelly Thrasher – Nominated by the Salvation Army Texas South Plains

● Noe Valles – Nominated by UMC Foundation

● Darby Walker – Nominated by One Voice

● Jeremy Waller – Nominated by UMC Children’s Hospital

● John Zwiacher – Nominated by the Lubbock Area United Way

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s Outstanding Awardees and Spirit of Philanthropy award recipients for their extraordinary dedication to our community. These awardees have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making a profound and positive impact in our community. Their tireless efforts have transformed lives through their philanthropic endeavors, whether it be through generous financial contributions, volunteerism, or leadership roles within charitable organizations. Their passion and selflessness have ignited a spirit of giving and inspired others to join in our collective mission to create a better, more compassionate community. It is a privilege to honor these outstanding individuals and organizations who exemplify the true essence of philanthropy, and we look forward to celebrating their continued contributions for years to come.” Nedra Hotchkins, President

This awards luncheon is part of the National Philanthropy Day® celebrated by over 240 AFP chapters and 30,000 members across the United States, Canada and Mexico. AFP Chapters perform critical work in advancing ethical and effective fundraising efforts on the local level through camaraderie, resources, and educational opportunities.

The Lubbock AFP Chapter is delighted, honored, and grateful to have such philanthropic titans looking out for the interests of our community. This year’s list of honorees and awardees truly represent some of the most outstanding individuals and organizations our community has to offer.

ABOUT THE HONOREES

Nicholas Dragga took the reins of Ballet Lubbock in 2011. From that time, the organization has seen tremendous growth under his leadership. Nick has worked tirelessly alongside an active Board of Directors to create exemplary programs in dance for the region. Ballet Lubbock not only has dance classes and performances, but offers outreach programming in area schools and works alongside Covenant Health System to offer Tutu Tuesdays for sick children staying in the hospital, offering a respite from the daily drudge of living in the hospital. Nick works ardently to increase assets for Ballet Lubbock and has raised millions for their new home and space inside the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. He is a much sought-after speaker of the arts, as well as a state-level representative for Lubbock by serving on the Board of Texans for the Arts. An Outstanding Alumni of Texas Tech University, Nick’s impact on the arts in West Texas will be felt for generations to come, and perfectly illustrates the convictions of an Outstanding Fundraising Professional.

HEB might have only recently opened their doors in Lubbock, but they have hit the ground running when it comes to serving and supporting this community, and that marks them as an Outstanding Corporation. High Point Village, their nominator, sang glowing praises of HEB as the grocery store giant came to their aid: “In the fall of 2020, there were many nonprofits not allowing volunteers. We

were able to bring HEB volunteers in and they were able to engage with our villagers, help organize, and bring the joy that volunteers bring back after going many months without them. Since then, HEB has donated thousands of dollars and sent volunteers to volunteer with us… this summer, we have had volunteers from HEB help us with camps for our adults and children with special needs. In addition to their time, they have provided grant funds for our camps.” HEB’s continued and overwhelming support for the Lubbock community shines forth in each and every nonprofit, like High Point Village, they’ve assisted.

Marc McDougal serves as the CEO of McDougal Companies and has held various leadership roles across the real estate industry, in addition to his service at the Mayor of Lubbock from 2002 – 2006. He also volunteers his time in giving back to the community, showcasing his gumption as an Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, having served in various volunteer positions within the UMC Health Systems over the years. Since 2022, Marc has served as the Co-Chair of the UMC Passion Campaign. He has also been instrumental in the foundation of the Matador Club, an organization dedicated to the student athletes at Texas Tech University. Marc’s legacy of service to this community, and his stalwart dedication to the health and safety of those living here, mark him as a singular man of magnanimity and kindness.

Dave Marcinkowski is a Partner of the Madera Group in Lubbock, Texas and has served in various leadership roles across his industry, highlighting his traits as an Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser. Madera serves as a leader of the multi-family industry, property technology, and financial technology across the country. In addition to Dave’s tremendous work with the UMC Foundation as a Board Member and Co-Chair of the Passion Campaign, Davis is active in raising funds across the community for valuable and helpful programs. Three specific and recent examples include his work for the Lubbock Cooper Foundation, his time on the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, and his stint on the Board of Directors for Literacy Lubbock. Dave’s ceaseless drive for improving our community, and his staunch devotion to the nonprofits and foundations in our community, shine through in his work, his time, and his talents.

Lubbock Lions Club’s 40-year history of ensuring the finest healthcare to all the children of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico is seen in their dedication to the Children’s Miracle Network each year since its inception. Specifically, through their service and support of the UMC Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network, the Lubbock Lions Club has significantly helped improve children’s health and lives. Their vital donations are one of the main reasons why the UMC Children’s Hospital was the first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in the region, has the only Regional Burn Center to treat children, and is presently designated as a Pediatric Level II Trauma Center. Each step the UMC Children’s Hospital takes forward in improving the lives, safety, and health of children, the Lubbock Lions Club goes with them, providing crucial volunteer and financial support along the way. They are the epitome of an Outstanding Foundation.

Jeye Johnson is preparing to begin her senior year at the All Saints Episcopal High School. But her exemplary academic achievements haven’t stopped her from being involved in the community. With more than 450 documented volunteer hours, Jeye’s initiative and drive in her volunteer work marks her as an Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy. Her service includes Soldiers’ Angels, where she sends care packages to U.S. soldiers overseas; the National Charity League, which sees her rotating through local agencies to offer what support she can; Meals on Wheels, where she delivers meals to those unable to leave their home; and High Point Village, where she’s taken part in leading cooking classes for the villagers. This list in no way encapsulates all of her volunteer work, as she also volunteers with the South

Plains Food Bank, UMC Children’s Hospital, Moonlight Musicals, and more. Her impact reverberates through the Lubbock community with each cause she assists, and Jeye is hopeful about working on future projects as she transitions into college soon.