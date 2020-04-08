Lubbock funeral home uses drive-thru visitation to help families get closure

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronavirus is changing our everyday way of life, including the way we say goodbye to loved ones. Local funeral homes are changing the way they approach funerals, so that everyone has the chance to pay their respects.

“The COVID-19 virus has affected us tremendously, so many families haven’t been able to say goodbye because we can only allow 10 people at a time in the visitation room,” said Chelsea Calvillo, funeral director. “Everyone deserves the chance to say goodbye, that’s why we made this change.”

Calvillo Funeral Home will allow friends and family to drive their car to the visitation window, pay their respects for three minutes, while still respecting social distancing. They ask visitors to leave their gifts at the front doors, and staff will go out and grab them.

“We have to do our part as well, we have to protect the community and our staff,” Calvillo said. “We want families to get their closure, and to remain safe doing it.”