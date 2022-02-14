This is a press release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

On 02-14-2022, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted an operation focused on locating wanted gang members. TAG Investigators located and arrested wanted gang member Collie Willard III (50) in the 1700 block of 44th Street. Willard III was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and confined on a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

A subsequent narcotics search warrant was executed in furtherance of the investigation and approximately 16 pounds of marijuana was seized.

The operation included the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubbock Police Department, and the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.

