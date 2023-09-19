LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society will host its annual gem and mineral show and sale at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24 , according to its website.

The event will have dealers around the country selling goods from around the globe, Minerals, fossils, rocks, crystals and more, said the website.

Those who attend the event will get to watch and learn how members demonstrate their skills in “cutting and shaping a rock for jewelry, gemstone faceting, silversmithing, and wire wrapping.”

There will also be other activities at the event such as presentations by local geologists, a fantastic fluorescent tent and displays of member-created and collected items.

A kids area will also be available for kids to play games, win prizes and learn, said the website.

Additionally, a silent auction will be open for people to participate in and prizes will be available to win.

Admission fees for children age 6 and under are free and Age 13 and up will be $5 per person. According to the website, parking will be free.