Lubbock getting a new soccer team 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sports fans will soon have something new to get excited about as Lubbock gets a minor league soccer team in 2022 — the Lubbock Matadors.

“We want this to be bigger than just a soccer team. We want this to put Lubbock on the map,” the team’s social media coordinator, Trevor Lyons, said.

“So a lot of people have been sharing it,” Lyons said of the first social media post. “The first day I remember, Twitter was just going crazy … We had people resharing it, retweeting it. We had the Mayor get involved, we had, you know, all kinds of restaurants and different places in the community get involved.”

There are already plenty of ways for fans to support the upcoming team. The Matadors’ website has season tickets and merchandise for sale.

The team’s manager of operations, Eleni Hitchcock, said it’s exactly what West Texas has been waiting for.

“It’s the first minor league professional soccer team. And I think it’s gonna be great for the community. A bunch of the community members are super into soccer,” Hitchcock said. “Everyone in Lubbock loves their teams.”

Hitchcock also said timing couldn’t come at a better time. While it’s still early, things are moving quickly.

“We have a lot of announcements coming in January after the holiday season,” Hitchcock said.