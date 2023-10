LUBBOCK, Texas– Daylight Saving Time is set to end on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. for the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Officials have reminded the public to turn their clocks one hour behind on Saturday night or when they wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also encouraged the public to test their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to see if the batteries need to be changed.

Daylight Savings Time is expected to “spring” into action on Sunday, March 10.