LUBBOCK, Texas — Emma Gast was 13 when she became a cancer survivor. Now at age 15, a Lubbock business reached out to offer her free hair styling, color and makeup.

Tori Caudillo, owner of Glam Extension Bar and Color Salon, nearly choked up with tears when she said, “Two years ago, we heard about this story, and it really gets me every time.”

“We know the importance and the beauty of our hair,” Caudillo said. “And as women, sometimes when we don’t have our hair, we almost are harder on ourselves, and we don’t feel good about ourselves.”

Emma came in Wednesday afternoon with shoulder-length hair. She left with extensions that brought her hair down to about her elbows.

“There were tears, but we had a blast,” Caudillo said.

Emma Gast visit to Glam Extension Bar and Color Salon in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Emma Gast visit to Glam Extension Bar and Color Salon in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Kaitlyn Stephenson, left, and Tori Caudillo, right, at Glam Extension Bar and Color Salon (Nexstar/Staff)

Emma Gast visit to Glam Extension Bar and Color Salon in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

Emma Gast visit to Glam Extension Bar and Color Salon in Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

After 36 rounds of chemo and 52 days in a hospital, Emma was declared cancer free roughly two years ago. She had been diagnosed with a rare form of Lymphoma called Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

Emma’s mom, Lacey, said Wednesday in an email to the EverthingLubbock.com newsroom, “Scans yesterday … were CLEAR, praise the Lord!”

On social media, Lacey said, “The loss of Emma’s hair was traumatic for her and watching her lose it was absolutely heartbreaking!”

“It was devastating watching it fall out feeling helpless. I would have traded spots with her in a heartbeat,” Lacey said.

“Just hearing her testimony, I mean, I was in tears,” said color and extension artist Kaitlyn Stephenson. “She’s been through so much, and it’s just nice to be able to at least give a little bit back.”

“I feel like we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t take this opportunity,” Caudillo said.

Stephenson added, “It’s the best part about our job is to make people feel better about themselves.”

