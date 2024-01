LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council will be having a day of service to honor Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday, January 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 19th and Avenue A.

According to a social media post, this will be a National Day of Service event that will include the cleaning and fixing of the Revitalization Center and Caviell’s Museum.

Lunch and snacks will be served to guests.

For more information contact the Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council at 806-535-2475.