Lubbock goes from 0 to 7 health care workers with COVID-19 in three days

LUBBOCK, Texas — Information released Thursday by the City of Lubbock showed seven (7) healthcare workers have so far tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus.

All seven have been within the last week.

The first was on Tuesday. She was described by the city as between the ages of 30 and 39. On Wednesday, city records showed five more healthcare workers tested positive.

One was described as female between the ages of 20 and 29. Two were described as female between the ages of 30 and 39. One was described as female between the ages of 40 and 49. One was described as male between the ages of 50 and 59.

Then Thursday, one more tested positive. She was described as between the age of 30 and 39.

As an aside, healthcare workers are in a separate category from nursing home staff, according to the city. As of Thursday, 119 cases were described as either patients or staff of nursing homes.

Nursing homes represent just more than 50 percent of Lubbock COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, Lubbock had nine deaths. Sixty two (62) people had recovered and the city still had 163 active cases. The City of Lubbock Health Department is working on behalf of the city and Lubbock County so the numbers represent the entire county.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the two largest hospitals, University Medical Center and Covenant Health. Covenant issued a brief statement.